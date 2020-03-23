Putnam County enacts limited access plan

PUTNAM COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Beginning tomorrow, Putnam County Offices will remain open during normal business hours, but will limit building entrances to appointments and emergencies only until further notice.

Offices will be open from 8 a.m.-4 p.m., Monday-Friday, but officials say they encourage the public to call offices for information, use regular mail, email and to visit their website to conduct business.

Residents can access online services including payment of taxes, record research and mapping information.

County office phone numbers include:

Department: Phone number: Animal Control 304-586-0249 Assessor’s Office 304-586-0206 Circuit Clerk’s Office 304-586-0203 County Commission 304-586-0201 County Clerk’s Office 304-586-0202 Emergency Medical Services 304-586-0248 Extension Services 304-586-0217 Family Court 304-586-0242 Fiduciary Services 304-586-0201 Health Department 304-586-2541 Magistrate Court 304-586-0234 Office of Emergency Management/911 304-586-0246 Planning Department 304-586-0237 Prosecuting Attorney’s Office 304-586-0205 Sheriff’s Department 304-586-0256 Sheriff’s Tax Office 304-586-0204 Voter’s Registration 304-586-0202

For more information, please contact Putnam County Manager Jeremy Young at 304-586-0201

Putnam County officials also encourage residents to contact the Voters Division with the Office of County Clerk to request an absentee ballot. This will assist in limiting exposure for the voting public as well as poll workers.

More information on obtaining an absentee ballot can be found here.

