Putnam County enacts limited access plan

PUTNAM COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Beginning tomorrow, Putnam County Offices will remain open during normal business hours, but will limit building entrances to appointments and emergencies only until further notice.
Offices will be open from 8 a.m.-4 p.m., Monday-Friday, but officials say they encourage the public to call offices for information, use regular mail, email and to visit their website to conduct business.
Residents can access online services including payment of taxes, record research and mapping information.
County office phone numbers include:
|Department:
|Phone number:
|Animal Control
|304-586-0249
|Assessor’s Office
|304-586-0206
|Circuit Clerk’s Office
|304-586-0203
|County Commission
|304-586-0201
|County Clerk’s Office
|304-586-0202
|Emergency Medical Services
|304-586-0248
|Extension Services
|304-586-0217
|Family Court
|304-586-0242
|Fiduciary Services
|304-586-0201
|Health Department
|304-586-2541
|Magistrate Court
|304-586-0234
|Office of Emergency Management/911
|304-586-0246
|Planning Department
|304-586-0237
|Prosecuting Attorney’s Office
|304-586-0205
|Sheriff’s Department
|304-586-0256
|Sheriff’s Tax Office
|304-586-0204
|Voter’s Registration
|304-586-0202
For more information, please contact Putnam County Manager Jeremy Young at 304-586-0201
Putnam County officials also encourage residents to contact the Voters Division with the Office of County Clerk to request an absentee ballot. This will assist in limiting exposure for the voting public as well as poll workers.
More information on obtaining an absentee ballot can be found here.
