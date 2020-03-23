Live Now
Coronavirus in Kentucky: Non-essential businesses close tonight by 8 p.m.

Putnam County enacts limited access plan

West Virginia

by: Kimberely Blackburn, Digital Producer

Posted: / Updated:

PUTNAM COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Beginning tomorrow, Putnam County Offices will remain open during normal business hours, but will limit building entrances to appointments and emergencies only until further notice.

Offices will be open from 8 a.m.-4 p.m., Monday-Friday, but officials say they encourage the public to call offices for information, use regular mail, email and to visit their website to conduct business. 

Residents can access online services including payment of taxes, record research and mapping information. 

County office phone numbers include:

Department:Phone number:
Animal Control304-586-0249
Assessor’s Office304-586-0206
Circuit Clerk’s Office304-586-0203
County Commission304-586-0201
County Clerk’s Office304-586-0202
Emergency Medical Services304-586-0248
Extension Services304-586-0217
Family Court 304-586-0242
Fiduciary Services 304-586-0201
Health Department 304-586-2541
Magistrate Court 304-586-0234
Office of Emergency Management/911 304-586-0246
Planning Department 304-586-0237
Prosecuting Attorney’s Office 304-586-0205
Sheriff’s Department 304-586-0256
Sheriff’s Tax Office 304-586-0204
Voter’s Registration 304-586-0202

For more information, please contact Putnam County Manager Jeremy Young at 304-586-0201

Putnam County officials also encourage residents to contact the Voters Division with the Office of County Clerk to request an absentee ballot. This will assist in limiting exposure for the voting public as well as poll workers. 

More information on obtaining an absentee ballot can be found here.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the FREE WOWK 13 News App

Washington DC Bureau

More Washington DC Bureau

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Local Events