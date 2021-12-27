All Roads Lead To Christmas 2021
Putnam County man charged after allegedly running over paramedic

West Virginia

PUTNAM COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—A Putnam County man is facing multiple charges including malicious assault after a motor vehicle incident on Sunday.

Logan Carter, of Hometown, West Virginia, was allegedly passed out behind the wheel of a vehicle with the engine still on in the Poca area at around 12:49 on Sunday. According to a criminal complaint, Mr. Carter allegedly ran over a paramedic as they tried to approach the car and ended up crashing into an ambulance.

The paramedic was transported to the hospital with head, shoulder hip, and rib injuries, and Mr. Carter was charged with malicious assault, DUI causing serious bodily injury and battery of a government employee.

