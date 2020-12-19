Putnam County missing woman found safe

Deleah McNeil went missing on Friday, Dec. 11, 2020 and found safe on Friday, Dec. 18 (Courtesy: Putnam County Sheriff’s Department)

PUTNAM COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — A missing Putnam County woman has been found safe.

The Putnam Sheriff’s Department says DeLeah McNeil was found Friday, Dec. 18, and has been reunited with her mother.

The Sheriff’s Department reported McNeil missing after she did not return to her home in Hurricane on Friday, 11 around 12 a.m. wearing her work uniform and had not returned home.