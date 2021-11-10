Putnam County Sheriff’s Dept. investigating crash involving Hurricane PD cruiser

HURRICANE, WV (WOWK) — The Hurricane Police Department says an officer’s police cruiser was hit by another vehicle today on Teays Valley Road near Hurricane City Park. The incident occurred at 11:30 a.m.
The police department says the officer was treated and released from the hospital. No other injuries were reported.
The Putnam County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the accident.
