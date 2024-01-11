PUTNAM COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – One person has been injured in a motorcycle crash in Putnam County, dispatchers say.

According to Putnam County 911 dispatchers, the crash happened around 4:30 p.m. Thursday in the 400 block of Dog Fork Road in the Liberty area. Dispatchers say the motorcycle was the only vehicle involved and only one person was on the motorcycle.

The person was injured, dispatchers say, but the extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.

The Eleanor and Route 34 fire departments, the Putnam County and Teays Valley EMS services and the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office are responding.