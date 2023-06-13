PUTNAM COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Two Putnam County deputies are being hailed as heroes, and received an award for saving lives while responding to emergencies.

Deputies Adam Walters and Matthew Wood were awarded the Putnam County Sheriff’s Department’s Life Saving Medal for their efforts to save a life in two separate crashes earlier this year.

The first incident happened on March 30, according to the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office. Deputy Walters responded to a call of a vehicle crash near the 1 mile-marker of Route 35 South and saw an SUV in the middle of the road. The sheriff’s office says the vehicle was heavily damaged and smoke was coming from the vehicle.

After placing his cruiser in a position to protect the scene, Walters saw an elderly man standing outside the vehicle who told him the passenger, an elderly woman, was still trapped inside the vehicle. The sheriff’s office says Walters found the woman had sustained a head injury and was going in and out of consciousness. At that time, Walters saw the hood of the vehicle had caught fire.

The sheriff’s office says Walters reacted by cutting the woman’s seatbelt with his duty knife and carried her to safety. Shortly after the woman was safely away from the vehicle, the flames fully engulfed the SUV.

In the second incident, Eggleton says Deputy Wood responded to a head-on crash in the Bancroft area of Route 62 that happened around 10 p.m. on May 30, 2023. The sheriff’s office says when he arrived on scene, Wood saw the pick up truck involved was smoking and ran toward it. At that time, he was told there was an injured woman in the other vehicle, a passenger car.

The PCSO says Wood ran to the car where he found a woman with a towel over her injured legs. According to the sheriff’s office, Wood saw that the woman had compound fractures in both legs and was profusely bleeding.

Eggleton says the woman asked Wood “not to let her die,” and he began comforting her as he applied his tourniquet to one of her legs. The sheriff’s office said Wood then applied pressure to her wounds until paramedics arrived with a second tourniquet and to get her medical treatment.

According to Eggleton, the deputies’ quick thinking and actions helped to save the lives of both women.