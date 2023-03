PUTNAM COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Teays Valley Fire Department (TVFD) says there was a vehicle fire after a rollover wreck on U.S. Route 35 near Crooked Creek Road in Putnam County, West Virginia.

TVFD says one person was trapped in the car when crews arrived. They were taken to the hospital and are now in stable condition, according to TVFD.

Another person was also taken to the hospital with minor injuries, TVFD says.

Firefighters say only one vehicle was involved.