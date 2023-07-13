RED HOUSE, WV (WOWK) – A portion of Route 34 in Putnam County is shut down due to a vehicle crash.

According to Putnam County dispatchers, the two-vehicle crash happened around 2:40 p.m. Thursday, July 12, near the intersection of McLane Pike and Lime Kiln Road on Route 34 in the Red House area.

While the cause of the crash has not been confirmed, dispatchers say the vehicles crashed head-on. One person received minor injuries, according to dispatchers.

There is no word at this time when Route 34 will reopen. The Route 34 Volunteer Fire Department, Putnam County EMS and West Virginia State Police are responding to the scene.