SCOTT DEPOT, WV (WOWK) — A Scott Depot apartment building caught on fire early Sunday morning causing damage to 24 units.

The Teays Valley Fire Department said the fire started around 3:15 a.m. at the Devonshire Apartment Complex. They said the call came in as a lightning strike.

One three-story building was damaged, impacting 24 units, the TVFD said. It is unknown at this time how many families are displaced. No injuries are being reported.



Photo Credit: 13 News News Director Bob Schaper

Crews from Putnam, Kanawha and Cabell counties responded to the fire. The West Virginia State Fire Marshal was alerted and is at the apartment building.

The Devonshire Apartment Complex in a letter to residents regarding the fire said in part, “Our thoughts and prayers are with each of our DLP Wexford residents affected by this devastating fire. There are no words that will ease the pain being felt today by those whose homes are impacted.”

13 News has a crew on the scene. We will update this story when more information becomes available.