PUTNAM COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A woman is facing animal cruelty charges after 30 dogs in poor health were seized from a home in Putnam County.

Putnam County Humane Officer Jon Rutherford says Mylissa Messer is facing 30 counts of animal cruelty after she was found with many boxer dogs in a home that was in “deplorable condition.”

According to the responding officers, they could hear several dogs barking once they arrived on scene and “noticed an overwhelming smell of feces and urine.”

The complaint states that the officers then went into the home where they found “deplorable conditions” with bags of trash, bags of clothing, and dog feces and urine all over.

According to the complaint, the officers found a large crate “saturated with feces and urine with two boxer puppies inside. They also found a crate with an adult hound mix in the living room that was in the same condition. Officers say neither crate allegedly had food or water.

Officers continued through the house where they found an adult Catahoula Leopard mix in the first floor bathroom with a pan of water and corn, and a boxer puppy in the first floor den allegedly with no food or water. Officers say both rooms’ floors were covered with feces and urine.

Continuing through the house, the officers found even more dogs, including, five boxer puppies in the second floor bathroom, an adult male boxer in the first upstairs bedroom, an adult female boxer in the second upstairs bedroom, an adult female boxer in the third upstairs bedroom and five more boxer puppies in the master bedroom. According to the criminal complaint, in each of the rooms the animals allegedly did not have food or water and the floors were covered in feces and urine.

The criminal complaint says that in the second upstairs bedroom, there were holes in the wall and what “appeared to be drywall that had been eaten.” The complaint further states that the master bedroom was so full of clutter, clothing and trash that the closet door would not fully open to get into the closet.

The officers said they also found an adult male boxer fenced in the back yard, allegedly with no food, water or shelter.

According to the complaint, the officers seized a total of 30 dogs, all of whom were infested with fleas and tested positive for HookWorms. The officers say all of the dogs were also allegedly thin, weak or underweight, and several had eye discharge, ear discharge and/or extremely overgrown nails.

The officers also said that several of the puppies had open sores with scabbing on their heads, backs and abdomens. The complaint states one of the puppies has since died due to medical conditions related to neglect.

According to the complaint, officers said none of the dogs were spayed or neutered or “appeared to have received any recent medical care.”