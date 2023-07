PUTNAM COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Crews responded to a crash in Putnam County on Route 34 this afternoon.

Putnam County dispatchers say the crash happened around 4:30 p.m. on Route 34 near the intersection of Stormy Peak Lane and McLane Pike.

Dispatchers say at least one person was taken to the hospital, but there is no word on their condition at this time.

According to Putnam County officials, the crash has closed a portion of the roadway and drivers should expect delays in the area at this time.