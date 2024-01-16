HURRICANE, WV (WOWK) – While winter is the most common time of year for house fires, it’s almost the most difficult time of year for firefighters. Not only are they battling the flames, they’re also fighting the cold.

“It’s very difficult and it’s dangerous,” said Fire Chief Mike Hoffman of the Hurricane Fire Department. “You have ice, you have to watch out for any injuries and your gear is freezing up. You’re more prone to injuries as well, so we really have to take precautions for that.”

In the past two weeks, the Hurricane Fire Department has responded to two different fires. While no one was injured in a fire on Monday, the poor conditions have made it more difficult.

“We have to continually make sure those lines are flowing water so they don’t freeze, because they will freeze up,” Hoffman said. “The house fire we had last week … our ladder was up and it actually froze. There was ice all over the ladder.”

That’s not all that is freezing. Firefighters said their personal gear can also start to become stiff.

“Being cold is bad, but being wet and cold is worse,” said Captain/Paramedic Ryan Hale of the Hurricane Fire Department. “The gloves especially are susceptible to freezing pretty quick once they get wet and they get wet pretty quick because they’re holding the hose.”

That water can also affect the roadways making them icy and slick; so, crews have to call in help to lay down salt afterwards.

While firefighters said precautions are taken to keep everyone safe, it’s one of the hardest times of year to suit up and fight fires. However, prevention can make all the difference.

“Right now with the weather dropping like it is … people are looking for alternative heat sources,” said Hoffman. “Space heaters are okay, but they need to be plugged directly into the outlets and kept at least three to five feet from any objects, blankets, anything combustible.”

According to the National Fire Protection Association, heating equipment is involved in one of every six reported home fires, and one in every five home fire deaths.