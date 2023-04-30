A body was found in the Kanawha River near Poca on Sunday, April 30, 2023. (Photo Credit: WOWK 13 News Reporter Sam DeCoste)

UPDATE (1:21 p.m. on April 30, 2023): We are learning more details about the body found in the Kanawha River this morning in Putnam County.

Putnam County Sheriff Bobby Eggleton says the body is suspected to have been in the river for possibly months. He says the person was an adult but has no other identifiable traits.

“We’re not talking days or weeks; it’s much longer than that,” says Eggelton.

According to Eggleton, a fisherman found the body around 10:30 a.m. this morning. He says it took authorities approximately an hour to recover the body.

PUTNAM COUNTY, WV (WOWK)– Authorities are investigating after a body was found along the bank of the Kanawha River on Sunday, Putnam County dispatchers say.

According to Putnam County 911, the body was found in the Poca area near the Raymond City Boat Ramp shortly after 10:30 a.m. Sunday morning, April, 30.

Dispatchers say Putnam County Sheriff’s Office and medics are on the scene.

This is a developing story, and WOWK 13 News will update this article as new information becomes available.