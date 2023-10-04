UPDATE (1:30 p.m. Oct. 4, 2023): Dispatchers say I-64W has reopened after a crash near the 42.5 mile-marker in Putnam County.

PUTNAM COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The westbound lanes of I-64 are blocked in part of Putnam County due to a vehicle crash.

According to Putnam County dispatchers, the crash happened near the 42.5 mile-marker of I-64W around 12:20 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2023. Dispatchers say a box truck carrying non-perishable food items overturned.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Dispatchers say no one was injured in the crash.

There is no word on when the roadway will reopen.