UPDATE (1:30 p.m. Oct. 4, 2023): Dispatchers say I-64W has reopened after a crash near the 42.5 mile-marker in Putnam County.
PUTNAM COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The westbound lanes of I-64 are blocked in part of Putnam County due to a vehicle crash.
According to Putnam County dispatchers, the crash happened near the 42.5 mile-marker of I-64W around 12:20 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2023. Dispatchers say a box truck carrying non-perishable food items overturned.
Dispatchers say no one was injured in the crash.
There is no word on when the roadway will reopen.