UPDATE (2:24 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 27): All lanes of US-35 are back open.

PUTNAM COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — A box truck fire has spread to the surrounding wooded area, causing a brush fire, dispatchers say.

Putnam County 911 says this happened around 11:20 a.m. in the southbound lanes of US-35 near Crystal Springs Drive.

All southbound lanes of US-35 are closed, as well as the fast lane of US-35N.

The Winfield and Teays Valley Fire Department, the Eleanor and Route 34 Volunteer Fire Departments, the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office, and the West Virginia State Police are on the scene.

13 News has a crew on its way to the scene.

This is a developing story. We will continue to update you as more information becomes available.