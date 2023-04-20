Firefighter injured in brush fire in Putnam County (Photo Credit: 13 News Anchor Amanda Barren)

UPDATE (7:39 p.m. on April 20, 2023): According to the Poca Volunteer Fire Department, a firefighter battling the brush fire in Poca was injured.

The extent of the injuries and what department they are with is unknown at this time.

Firefighter injured in brush fire in Putnam County (Photo Credit: 13 News Anchor Amanda Barren)

PUTNAM COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Putnam County dispatchers tell 13 News that a brush fire is being reported near the Raymond City Boat Ramp in Poca.

They say this happened near the intersection of Charleston Road and Davis Drive in Poca.

Dispatchers are unable to confirm any injuries as a result of the fire.

The Poca Volunteer Fire Department, the Bancroft Volunteer Fire Department, the Nitro Fire Department, the St. Albans Fire Department and the West Virginia Division of Forestry.