POCA, WV (WOWK) — Poca community members came together for a car show Saturday at Poca High School to honor and remember 15-year-old Keagan Gross, who died from epithelioid sarcoma cancer Wednesday.

Gross’ 15th birthday was on Monday, two days before he passed away.

Keagan just finished his freshman year at Poca High School, and his parents said that he was a fighter and their hero. They said he loved football, wrestling, riding his dirt bike, and his parents said he included everyone and was a friend to so many.

Even when Keagan was fighting cancer, his parents said he still had a smile on his face towards the end. They said he lived by Bible quotes, specifically Romans 8:18.

“There’s not anybody who met Keagan that didn’t love him. I mean he was just that kind of kid,” fundraiser organizer Hope Hinrichs said. “He was a free spirit. just ready to go, ready to do anything. if you looked at that kid, you would know that his heart was just good.”

Hinrichs said she and those who knew Keagan truly felt the love from the outpouring of support from Poca community members.

“He had the biggest dimples. You could stand in his dimples. He was just a sweet, sweet goofy kid,” Hinrichs said.

All proceeds from the car show are being donated to the Gross family, along with a bench and a poster filled with notes and signatures from people who attended the fundraiser.