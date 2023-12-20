PUTNAM COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Many things can go wrong with a real Christmas tree, with the worst being it catching on fire and burning your house down.

The Putnam County Career and Technical Center’s Emergency and Firefighting Management class demonstrated a Christmas Tree “Live Burn” to show how fast trees can catch fire.

Jamie Bero, an EMT student, said they had a tree that had been watered and cared for and another that wasn’t cared for at all. While both can catch on fire, the one that isn’t cared for “went up in a snap.”

To keep the holidays merry and not scary, it is crucial to keep your tree watered at all times and keep it at least three feet away from any heat sources.