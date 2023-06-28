PUTNAM COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Dozens of people expressed their concerns while others praised the decision to pass an “adult live performance” ordinance in Putnam County on Tuesday.

The LGBTQ+ community is calling it “anti-drag” legislation as it comes after a pride event hosted by Putnam Pride WV on Saturday at Valley Park in Hurricane.

“The Putnam Pride event showcased and permitted multiple drag queens to perform right out in the open for everybody to see. Now, I should not have to explain why that is inappropriate,” said Chad Estep at the Putnam County Commission meeting.

Those against the ordinance said otherwise, emphasizing that drag is an art form that should be seen as art rather as a political statement.

“The event that happened in Putnam county was a family-fun, not obscene event,” said Jack Jarvis, communication director for Fairness WV. “People are trying really hard to restrict the rights of LGBTQ folks to restrict the rights to paint them as some kind of threat to children “

The ordinance passed in Putnam County is based on one that Jefferson County passed at the beginning of June to prevent minors from attending live shows that are portrayed as “obscene” and depicting “sexual or lewd conduct.” Violating this would result in hefty fines and/or jail time.

“Even in the areas where this does apply, the unincorporated areas, this doesn’t ban pride events. This doesn’t ban drags shows. This bans adult live performances,” said Eli Baumwell, Advocacy Director for ACLU WV. “What it does is create fear and confusion and rhetoric that these communities are okay to attack.”

Baumwell said the ordinance is part of an anti-drag trend seen throughout the country.

“Both Florida and Tennessee have had very similar statutes blocked by the federal courts so this should be real notification to the areas here that this is a bad idea and it’s not constitutional.”

13 News also reached out to Scott Edwards, Hurricane Mayor, however, he was unable to comment at this time.

The next City Council meeting will be on Monday. The agenda has not been released yet, however, Putnam County Commission President Andy Skidmore said there is a possibility that cities and towns could adopt the ordinance if they chose to.

The Valley Park Board, where the Putnam Pride WV event was held, will also be meeting next week on Thursday, July 6. 13 News reached out to the board for comment; however, they did not get back yet.