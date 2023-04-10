PUTNAM COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Crews throughout Putnam County are on the scenes of two separate brush fires this afternoon.

According to Putnam County dispatchers, both fires were first reported around 4:30 p.m. Monday, April 10, 2023. One of the fires broke out in the River Point Drive area of Eleanor. The other fire started in the area of Harmons Creek Road in Lanham.

Dispatchers say no injuries have been reported in either fire. The fires are also not endangering any homes or businesses at this time.

According to dispatchers, the fire in Eleanor is approximately two acres, and the Eleanor and Winfield fire departments are on the scene. The size of the Lanham fire has not been determined at this time, and the Poca and Bancroft fire departments from Putnam County and Station 23 from Kanawha County are responding.