PUTNAM COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Crews in Putnam County are on the scene of a working house fire.

According to Putnam County dispatchers, the fire broke out around 8:09 a.m. Monday, April 10, 2023, at a home on Showen Hill Road.

Dispatchers say crews on scene advised everyone inside the home made it out safely. No injuries have been reported at this time, officials say.

The Bancroft and Poca volunteer fire departments are responding.