HURRICANE, WV (WOWK) – Multiple crews are on the scene of a structure fire in Hurricane.

According to Putnam County 911 dispatchers, the fire broke out around 3:15 p.m. Monday, in the 600 block of Lynn Street. Dispatchers say the structure is residential, but it is not known at this time if the home is abandoned or occupied.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

The Hurricane, Teays Valley, Milton and Culloden fire departments are on scene. Dispatchers say Lynn Street is closed near the fire due to the response.