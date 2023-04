PUTNAM COUNTY, WV (WOWK)– The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help identifying two suspects in a breaking and entering in Red House, West Virginia.

According to PCSO, the break-in occurred on April 4 at the Quick Stop convenience store in Red House. Take a look at the video surveillance provided by deputies above.

If you have any information about this incident contact Detective T. Edwards at (304)586-0256 Ext. 2127 or email him at tedwards@putnamwv.org.