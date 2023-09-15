HURRICANE, WV (WOWK) — Both Putnam County and the city of Hurricane recently established ordinances making it illegal for minors to attend what an ordinance calls adult live performances.

Many people have believed that means drag shows are banned. However, according to the language in both ordinances, that is not the case.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The question came up as a drag show at Hurricane’s Valley Park is scheduled for this weekend as a part of the Metro Valley Pagan Pride Event. The performance is by “family-friendly drag artist” Lady Dior, according to organizers.

The event also has children’s activities, and other events involving children will be taking place at the park at the same time as the Metro Valley Pagan Pride Event.

Officials say in this case, the park falls under the jurisdiction of the City of Hurricane. Neither the City of Hurricane nor the Putnam County ordinance specifically mentions drag shows.

The ordinance that involves what are referred to as “adult live performances” bans children from any sort of performance in which lewd or obscene behavior take place.

The ordinances in both the city, and the county, say that anyone who violates this will face consequences like paying fines or serving time in jail.

Here is some of the city of Hurricane ordinance. You can read it by clicking the link below.

“b) Prohibited Activities

1. No person may knowingly permit a minor child to attend an adult live performance within the Hurricane city limits of Putnam County, West Virginia.

2. No person may knowingly perform in an adult live performance in the Hurricane city limits of Putnam County, West Virginia where a minor child is present.

3. No person may knowingly permit an adult live performance in the Hurricane city limits of Putnam County, West Virginia within two hundred fifty (250) feet of a playground.

4. This Ordinance shall be applicable to the Hurricane city limits of Putnam County, West Virginia.”

The full Putnam County ordinance is available online to read here. The City of Hurricane’s ordinance is available in full below.