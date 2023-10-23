HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – A former postal worker has pleaded guilty to disposing of mail in a dumpster.

According to the U.S. Department of Justice, Michael Burdette, 34, of St. Albans, pleaded guilty on Monday, Oct. 23, 2023, to a charge of desertion of mail. His sentencing is scheduled for Jan. 29, 2024. He faces up to one year in prison, a year of supervised release and a $100,000 fine.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The DOJ says Burdette admitted that on March 27, 2023 and April 1, 2023, he had abandoned his route due to “running late for a personal matter” and discarded the remaining mail assigned to his delivery route in a dumpster. According to the DOJ, Burdette “knowingly and intentionally deserted” more than 200 individually addressed pieces of mail that he had been trusted to deliver to the addressees.

According to court records, Burdette was hired by the United States Postal Service as a rural carrier associate in January 2023. He was assigned to deliver mail in the Putnam County area, the DOJ says.