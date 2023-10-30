PUTNAM COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—Court documents have revealed more details in an arson investigation stemming from a fire that happened in Putnam County on Sunday morning.

According to the Teays Valley Fire Department, multiple crews responded to a structure fire that broke out around 9 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 29, at a mobile home on Linwood Road. Fire crews say the home was a “total loss.”

According to a criminal complaint, West Virginia State Police and Putnam County Sheriff’s deputies responded after Putnam County 911 received a call about a man walking down Marina Drive covered in a black substance and wearing nothing but a pair of shorts.

When officers found the man, 31-year-old Dillon Skibbe, of Hurricane, they found that the black substance appeared to be soot.

Officers then asked Skibbe why he set fire to his trailer, and he responded “God told me to do it,” according to the complaint.

Skibbe was arrested and charged with first-degree arson and destruction of property.

He is being held at Western Regional Jail without bond.