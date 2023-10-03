TEAYS VALLEY, WV (WOWK) — The grand opening for Target at the Liberty Square Shopping Center in Teays Valley has been set.

According to a Target spokesperson, the location will have its official grand opening on Oct. 22.

The store will be around 96,000 square feet, a Target spokesperson said. It will be located in the former Magic Mart building and will also include part of the former Elder Beerman building, adjacent to Planet Fitness.

It will be smack dab between two other Target locations in South Charleston and Barboursville, which Putnam County residents say they have to travel 30 to 45 minutes to get to.