UPDATE (5:04 p.m. on Tuesday, March 21): Putnam County dispatchers tell 13 News that all lanes of I-64 at the 38-mile marker are back open.

PUTNAM COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—Six fire departments are responding after a hay truck fire spread into a brush fire on I-64 in Putnam County.

Putnam County dispatchers say it happened at mile marker 38 near the westbound weigh station between Teays Valley and Hurricane.

Westbound lanes are currently closed.

Nitro, Teays Valley, Hurricane, Eleanor, Winfield, and Poca Fire Departments as well as the Department of Forestry are responding.

13 News has a crew on its way to the scene, and we will provide updates as new information becomes available.