BUFFALO, WV (WOWK) – People all over the Tri-State Tuesday evening experienced some severe weather, and it was very noticeable in Putnam and Mason counties.

From hail damaging people’s cars to high wind speeds knocking trees into homes, these storms left a mess for all those affected.

In Putnam and Mason counties, the storms really started coming in heavy around 6 p.m., with reports of hailstorms, and people who live there even reported seeing a funnel cloud. It’s unclear if that’s what people were seeing but there was a tornado warning in place for a short period of time.

However, for Roger Jividen and his family, who lost a tree in their yard, they say whatever it was “it was scary.”

Jividen described the inclement weather as one of the most powerful storms he’s seen in a long time.

“I think this is the worst and the hardest hailstorm I’ve seen since we’ve lived here. It was bad really bad,” Jividen says as he explains his account of the storm damage.

As of Tuesday night, there have been no reports of a tornado touching down in any of our areas but there could be more debris to clean up as the storms continued into the night.

Emergency management officials are encouraging drivers traveling in severe weather like this to be cautious. Hydroplaning is possible anytime water is on the road and if there’s high water covering a roadway, remember to “turn around, don’t drown.”