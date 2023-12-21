PUTNAM COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Two Putnam County women were arrested Tuesday after an 18-month-old baby in their care overdosed on fentanyl.

According to the criminal complaint, Putnam County EMS responded to a call on Dec. 14 regarding an unconscious 18-month-old girl at a residence on Poindexter Road in Frazier Bottom. After being transported to CAMC Teays Valley Hospital, the girl was revived with Narcan. It was later concluded that she had overdosed on fentanyl.

Kimberly Chapman, 53, told police that the baby ran into the bathroom that she had previously been snorting meth in before she picked her up and took her to her mother, Kristina Chapman, 27. Shortly thereafter, the baby’s breathing stopped.

Kristina told police that she and her boyfriend had been smoking meth in a car outside the residence, but did not know how the fentanyl got into her child’s system.

“We see children that are neglected due to drug use and sometimes, they get ahold of the drugs and overdose. We have mothers out here and grandparents that are taking care of children that are substance abusers. We are always on the lookout for that,” Putnam County Sheriff Bobby Eggleton told 13 News. “That’s why we do wellbeing checks for children to make sure these children are taken care of. It ultimately falls to CPS and hopefully CPS does their job and removes these children for at least a time where the parents can get help.”

While executing a search warrant on the residence, police found located four meth pipes with “a bag of white substance, a digital scale, a gold pill case with white substance, and a loaded syringe” which tested positive for meth, the complaint said.

Kristina and Kimberly Chapman are charged with child neglect causing substantial risk of death or serious injury.

“CPS has removed the child from the home, and we’re working with the prosecutor’s office to seek any other charges that are necessary,” Sheriff Eggleton said.

Both women are being held at Western Regional Jail, each on a $75,000 bail.