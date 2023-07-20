PUTNAM COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The owners of the dog who was mistakenly euthanized at the Putnam County are still looking for answers as the investigation comes to a close, according to Putnam County Manager Jeremy Young.

Young says the final report is now in the hands of the Putnam County Commission and they will be discussing it at their meeting on Tuesday. No further details will be released until after the meeting.

Tiffany Skaggs, the person who originally brought the dog Eli to the shelter says she remembers dropping him off back in June thinking he would be okay until his owners found him. However, before they even had to chance to pick him up it was too late, he had already been euthanized.

Now, she and Eli’s owners are waiting to find out if this was accidental or if there was misconduct involved. Skaggs says she hopes the full report will be available to the public soon.

“I think the county really has a responsibility here to follow the law and if they determine it was not a mistake and if there was improper conduct, I think they know what they have to do. I’m going to put faith in them that they do the right thing,” Skaggs tells 13 News Thursday after the report was submitted.

Young says they have seen an increase in volunteers at the shelter the past few days which has been a major help for their staff.

This came after pictures of unclean living conditions and animals allegedly in need of medical attention surfaced on social media. The volunteers who made the posts also noted that the shelter was short-staffed and in need of donations.

As for the details on what was found in the investigation, Young says they’re not releasing new information until it’s discussed at the Putnam County Commission meeting on Tuesday, July 25th at 5 p.m.