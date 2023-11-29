PUTNAM COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — After only four months on the job, Jon Rutherford has resigned as Putnam County Animal Shelter’s chief humane officer and director, he tells 13 News.

He says he resigned, effective Wednesday, due to “professional differences.”

Rutherford was named the chief humane officer and director of the embattled shelter in August 2023. He has previously worked with the Huntington Cabell Wayne Animal Shelter.

The shelter had been looking for a new chief humane officer ever since they were put on administrative leave following the launch of an investigation into a case of a dog being mistakenly euthanized.

Putnam County Commissioners have established several new guidelines for the shelter including creating a board of directors and creating by-laws.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Back in October, the shelter became a no-kill shelter, something Rutherford said was his first goal in the position.