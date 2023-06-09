PUTNAM COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The jury has been selected for the trial against a Putnam County business owner accused of sexual assault.

The trial against Achraf “Osh” Assi is set to begin on Monday, June 12. Assi, the owner of Fairway Bar & Grill in Hurricane, was indicted on sexual assault, abduction and unlawful restraint charges in March, and pleaded not guilty later that same month.

An indictment said that Assi sexually assaulted and held an individual against their will in March of 2022.

In March, Assi’s bond was set at $100,000, his passport was turned in, and he is not to have contact with the victim.