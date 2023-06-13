TEAYS VALLEY, WV (WOWK) – Three kittens now have fur-ever homes after being rescued from inside a wall on Monday.

According to the Teays Valley Fire Department, firefighters were called to WV Hobbies & Crafts in the Putnam Village Shopping Center regarding kittens stuck between the exterior block wall and the interior wall. Firefighters say the callers had been able to rescue one of the kittens before firefighters arrived.

Once the TVFD arrived, they were able to get two more kittens freed from between the walls.

Three kittens were rescued from the wall of WV Hobbies & Crafts in the Putnam Village Shopping Center. Monday, June 12, 2023 (Photo Courtesy: Teays Valley FD)

The TVFD says all three kittnes have already been claimed for forever homes.