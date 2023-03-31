HURRICANE, WV (WOWK) – Members of the Hurricane community, and local and state leaders gathered together Friday afternoon to open the doors to the new state-of-the-art fire station.

This project has been in the works for years and when funding through the CARES Act became available, Hurricane Mayor Scott Edwards says there was no question about what it should be used for.

“We figured if we’re going to do it and use some of the cares money that came after COVID, it was time that we spent it so that that money we can show for a hundred years. That money did not just get wasted away to nothing. It’s here and people can see it and this building will be here for a hundred years,” Hurricane Mayor Scott Edwards said after the ribbon cutting.

The fire station has multiple rooms, including a living area, offices, computer access spaces, a workout room and a larger bay area to keep all their equipment.

Fire Chief Mike Hoffman says this new space gives them room to grow as a fire station.

“We’ve been operating out of a 5,000 square-foot building and we’re in a 20,000 square-foot building now, so we have a lot of room to grow and we look forward to what the future holds for us,” Hoffman says.

Now, with its new facility built, the Hurricane Fire Department is looking toward building up its force. The station currently has 31 paid and volunteer firefighters and anyone looking to apply is encouraged to contact the fire department.

In addition to the new facility, the fire department will also be adding another fire engine in May.