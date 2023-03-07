NITRO, WV (WOWK) — A man’s body and more than 70 cats were found in a Nitro home Monday night, according to officials.

Putnam County Chief Humane Officer John Davis tells 13 News that 31 cats were taken out of the home on Monday night.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Crews were on the scene Tuesday, along Bailes Drive in Nitro, helping to get the remaining cats out of the home. Some of the cats died, while others are in poor condition, Davis says.

The Putnam County Animal Shelter, the Kanawha-Charleston Humane Association and the Chase Healing Fund are on the scene.

Nitro Police Chief Chris Fleming tells 13 News that it appears the man passed away some time ago and the body has been taken to the medical examiner’s office for an autopsy.

13 News has a crew on its way to the scene.