PUTNAM COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — A man was indicted in Putnam County on sexual assault, abduction and unlawful restraint charges.

According to the indictment, Achraf “Osh” Assi’s indictment was filed in Putnam County Circuit Court on Wednesday.

In March 2022, the indictment says Assi allegedly sexually assaulted and held an individual against their will.

Assi is being charged with Sexual Assault in the Second Degree, Sexual Assault in the First Degree, Abduction and Unlawful Restraint.