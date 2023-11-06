PUTNAM COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — The man who drove his car into a Dairy Queen in 2022 has been found not guilty by reason of mental illness, according to court papers.

Casey Oxley entered into a plea agreement on Friday and was ordered into the custody of the West Virginia Department of Health and Services for commitment to Sharpe Hospital for evaluation. Officials there will decide if Oxley should be released with or without conditions.

Casey Oxley was previously indicted for attempted murder, destruction of property, assault on emergency service personnel, and assault of a healthcare worker.

Troopers responded to the Dairy Queen at 4254 Teays Valley Road about a motor vehicle accident in late May of 2022.

A Kia SUV was driven into the building and was trapped in the kitchen area of the Dairy Queen. Oxley was the driver of the vehicle. When asked if he drove the vehicle into the building on purpose, police say Oxley said, “yeah.”

The criminal complaint also states that Oxley shoved an EMT worker when he was in the ambulance on the way to the hospital. Upon arrival at CAMC to be treated for his injuries, Mr. Oxley allegedly struck an emergency room doctor in the face with his palm.

Police determined that five Dairy Queen employees were in immediate danger when Mr. Oxley struck the building.