SCOTT DEPOT, WV (WOWK) – The owners of an apartment complex are offering a way for their residents and others to help the families displaced in a fire in one of their buildings this weekend.

A total of 27 people lost their homes and most, if not all, of their belongings, early Sunday morning, July 9, when a lightning strike caused a fire in their apartment building. The building is part of the Devonshire Apartment Complex in Scott Depot, West Virginia. Officials say 22 units were damaged, 19 of which were occupied.

According to the West Virginia State Fire Marshal’s Office, the lightning strike burned shingles on the building, causing the fire to spread quickly through multiple units. The WVSFMO also said the strike took out the fire alarm system.

A letter to residents by building owners DLP Wexford Management says they have received multiple questions asking how people can help their neighbors displaced by the fire. The company says they are currently working with the Red Cross and will also be accepting donations for the families over the next several weeks.

According to the letter, the company will be using the complex’s Clubhouse Conference Room as a collection point for donations, which can be made during their office hours from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays through Fridays or 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturdays.

Officials say at this time, they are not able to take any monetary donations directly, but those who wish to help can donate the following items:

Clothing – any size, including children’s clothing

Shoes – any size, including children’s shoes

New, packaged undergarments such as socks and underwear, any size

Toiletries and personal care items

Towels

Blankets

Pillows

Household items

Non-perishable foods

Pet food

Following the fire, the Wexford Village apartment management sent out a statement saying that they were sorry to all those who lost their homes, and they said they will have more information in the coming days for affected tenants.

Management also stated that because the fire alarm did not work the night that the fire happened, every building on site was inspected. Some buildings did not pass inspection after the fire, and they are currently on what the Fire Marshals call “fire watch” to prevent any possible fires and to keep people safe.