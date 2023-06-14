POCA, WV (WOWK) – More than a year after the Food Fair in Poca, West Virginia, shut down, the town has a brand new grocery store.

The Poca Supermarket opened its doors today, Wednesday, June 14, giving shoppers another option in the area. Community members had been worried after the Food Fair shut down as it was many people’s “go-to” spot for grocery shopping.

Shoppers at the new grocery store today told WOWK 13 News they’re happy to have the convenience of having their supermarket back open.

“I’m totally excited,” said one shopper. “I could literally walk here. We didn’t have any place to shop here in Poca, so I’m really grateful.”

The new store will be open from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.