POCA, WV (WOWK) – Almost a year after the town of Poca, West Virginia lost its local grocery store, the Putnam County Development Authority made an announcement many in the area were waiting to hear.

According to county officials, a replacement grocer, the Poca Supermarket is expected to open its doors this Spring.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

This has been a hot-button issue since their local FoodFair closed its doors in April 2022.

Community members told 13 News after this news came out, they were concerned about not having the convenience of a local grocery store and being forced to drive to other areas to get their everyday necessities.

However, Poca residents will have that convenience once again! A grand opening date has not been announced yet.