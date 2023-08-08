PUTNAM COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — The Putnam County Commission has filled the chief humane officer and director position at the embattled county shelter.

The Putnam County Commission has named Jon Rutherford, who has previously worked with the Huntington Cabell Wayne Animal Shelter, as the Putnam County Animal Shelter’s chief humane officer and director.

The shelter has been looking for a new chief humane officer ever since they were put on administrative leave following the launch of an investigation into a case of a dog being mistakenly euthanized.

Putnam County Commissioners have established several new guidelines for the shelter including creating a board of directors and creating by-laws.