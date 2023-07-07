PUTNAM COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A new business is swinging into Putnam County!

The Putnam County Chamber of Commerce says Reed’s Entertainment had its grand opening and ribbon-cutting event this morning, Friday, July 7. The indoor, 18-hole putt-putt golf course is located in the Putnam Village in Hurricane, West Virginia.

The Chamber says they’re thrilled to have a new, family-friendly addition to the local entertainment scene.

“We are incredibly excited to welcome Reed’s Entertainment to our thriving community,” said Ashley Alford Glance, President of the Putnam County Chamber of Commerce. “This new facility not only adds a fantastic recreational option for families and friends but also boosts our local economy by creating job opportunities and attracting visitors to the area.”

The new putt-putt course incorporates various themes, obstacles and surprises into its creative and strategic set-up for players of all ages to enjoy.

“I am excited to bring families together. To create a place they can enjoy time spent together.” Brian Reed, owner of Reed’s Entertainment.

According to the Reed’s Entertainment Facebook Page, the course will be open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesdays through Thursdays, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays, and 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Sundays. The course will be closed on Mondays.