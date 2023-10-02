POCA, WV (WOWK) – Poca residents have long anticipated the opening of the Poca Shopping Plaza as construction has been underway underway for months.

On Monday, Oct. 2, the Poca Shopping Plaza held its grand opening and ribbon cutting ceremony, and several businesses now located in the plaza have opened their doors to the community. Some of these businesses include the Looking Glass Boutique, a CAMC Primary Care facility, the Poca post office and the Poca Supermarket, which opened its doors in June.

For many community members, this is the start of a new chapter that Poca residents have been looking forward to for so long.

“This place is coming alive, and I love being a part of a community that is so excited to see things come and happen,” said Jade Johnson, manager of the Looking Glass Boutique.

When the Food Fair grocery store in Poca closed over a year and a half ago, it left many residents in a tough spot. At that time, the future of the Poca Shopping Plaza was endangered.

“When it closed, it really hurt us. A lot of people had to travel otherwhere. A lot of older people it’s harder to get around. We made it possible to where they don’t have to do that again,” Mayor William Jones said.

However as of Monday, that shopping center stands to tell a different story.

“That’s just the beginning. We got a lot more plans going on,” Jones said. “Poca’s growing, slowly but surely. But I really appreciate everything everyone has done for this hometown. I’m proud of the people who live in Poca.”

Johnson said Poca and the shopping plaza were the perfect choice to open the Looking Glass Boutique because of the community support.

“It is very important for people to remember small businesses. It is very important to remember this is not just for the business, it is for the community,” Johnson said.

From the Putnam County Development Authority’s Perspective, investing in that plaza and watching it grow is critical for economic development in Poca and beyond.

“Everybody has just been so humble and wonderful to work with, but it’s also a testament to how much they love their community. I think that it’s been really inspiring and a long time coming when we started working on this a year and a half ago to now, but it’s been well worth the wait,” said Morganne Tenney, the executive director of the Putnam County Development Authority.

“My job is for the entire county,” Tenney said. “We want to develop the entire county, so we’re excited that Poca has gotten a new chance at this plaza.”