PUTNAM COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—A police cruiser was involved in a crash in the Poca area.

Putnam County dispatchers say that the crash happened at the intersection of Charleston Rd. and Glass Addition Rd.

They say the cruiser is from the Poca Police Department.

There is no word yet on any injuries.

This is a developing story, and we will provide updates as new information becomes available.