UPDATE: (10:16 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 24, 2023) — Putnam County Sheriff Bobby Eggleton tells 13 News that Putnam County deputies were serving an arrest warrant for Steven King on Monday around 3:00 p.m.

According to court records, when deputies arrived, the door to the home in Poca was partly open and King told them he was armed and would begin shooting if they got any closer. That’s when deputies and West Virginia State Police troopers backed off.

King allegedly barricaded himself inside the home with a woman saying that he would use her as a human shield if anyone tried to shoot him.

Around 4:30 p.m. the West Virginia State Police SWAT team was brought in.

While officers were trying to communicate with King, he allegedly told officers through notes in the window that he was going to blow up the house using propane tanks if they did not back off.

Officers said the threats began to escalate and King allegedly opened a propane tank to light something on fire; however, the situation was deescalated and no one was injured.

King eventually surrendered late Monday night, and he was taken into custody.

According to court records, an arrest warrant for King is on file in Putnam County for violating probation in connection to fraud charges in 2021. However, the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office said he was also wanted for questioning related to a separate criminal investigation in Kanawha County, but specifics were not released.

UPDATE: The Putnam County Magistrate court says the suspect in this incident is Steven King. The court says King is facing 4 charges including threats of terroristic acts, kidnapping using a shield or hostage, obstructing an officer and assault of a government representative.

UPDATE: (11:59 p.m. Monday, Oct. 23, 2023) — A man surrendered to police Monday night after being barricaded in a home for several hours, according to West Virginia State Police.

The woman who was inside the home with him was not harmed, police say.

It is not clear at this time what prompted the situation that launched a massive police presence at the Country Roads Trailer Park along Dupont Road in Poca.

Neighbors say that law enforcement arrived on the scene around 3 o’clock Monday afternoon with drones, cruisers and a SWAT vehicle.

Crews on the scene tell 13 News that the suspect, whose name has not been released, is expected to face charges from several different agencies.

PUTNAM COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – There is a large law enforcement presence in Poca, West Virginia, this evening.

The incident is happening at Country Roads Trailer Park, which is along Dupont Road in Poca. West Virginia State Police say they are working to open the lines of communication with a person at the scene.

WOWK 13 News has a crew at the scene trying to learn more about what is happening. Neighbors tell 13 News the first law enforcement officer arrived on the scene around 3 p.m., and more officers showed up at the scene by 5:30 p.m.

West Virginia State Police are handling the situation.