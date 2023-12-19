PUTNAM COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — The Putnam County Animal Shelter Board met and decided to dissolve the chief humane officer position, according to Commissioner Andy Skidmore. The goal is to announce the new director by the end of the week.

The new director will take on the same duties as the humane officer and animal control officers will report directly to them. The Putnam County Animal Shelter Board has been interviewing multiple candidates and the goal is to announce the new director by the end of the week.

This comes after the previous chief humane officer and director Jon Rutherford resigned. He said this was due to “professional differences.”

Commissioner Skidmore in November said they were separating the chief humane officer and director position to, “change the structure of the shelter management.” Now, the chief humane officer job position will be gone.

The shelter has also hired 4 new part-time kennel techs.

At the board’s last meeting, members also discussed creating a management contract with the Kanawha-Charleston Humane Association. This will allow them to gain outside expertise and guidance with the newly hired director to ensure the shelter runs smoothly.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The KCHA already has existing contracts with other cities. This addition, if approved, will also help the shelter maintain policy and procedure.