PUTNAM COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Putnam County native and volunteer firefighter Tiffany DeBord has been hired as Putnam County Animal Shelter’s director.

According to a press release from the Putnam County Commission, DeBord “has a passion for helping animals and is a proven leader with a very strong work ethic.” She is also a volunteer firefighter with the Poca Volunteer Fire Department.

This comes a few days after the Putnam County Animal Shelter Board met and decided to dissolve the chief humane officer position following CHO and director Jon Rutherford resigning over “professional differences.”

After this, they decided to break apart the two positions to “change the structure of the shelter management,” Putnam County Commissioner Andy Skidmore said.

On top of the hiring announcement, the Commission and Board of Directors are entering a partnership with the Kanawha-Charleston Humane Association.

In a statement from KCHA, they say they are going to help DeBord as she becomes situated in her role as director.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

They say the commission and Putnam County as a whole, “have proven they want a shelter that serves as a resource for their citizens and pets. We are thankful for the opportunity to assist in making these goals a reality!”

The KCHA already has existing contracts with other cities. This addition will also help the shelter maintain policy and procedure.