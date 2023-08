PUTNAM COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The Putnam County Animal Shelter has reopened after a serious situation with parvo.

One of the dogs at the shelter tested positive for parvo, closing it for two weeks. The virus is highly contagious and can be fatal to dogs, especially puppies.

After a deep clean and evaluations, the doors to the shelter are now reopened to the public.

The shelter is only doing intakes for dogs as of now, and only doing adoptions for dogs and large, adult cats at this time.