PUTNAM COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The Putnam County Animal Shelter will be getting a board of directors after a dog named Eli was mistakenly euthanized at the shelter in June, sparking an investigation.

A report regarding the incident was on the agenda for Tuesday night’s Putnam County Commission meeting. Last week, Putnam County Manager Jeremy Young announced the investigation had been completed and the report sent to the Putnam County Commission.

The meeting is still underway, but the results of that investigation have not yet been discussed at this time.

However, the commission did approve a motion to establish a board of directors and establish a set of by-laws for the shelter. Commissioners say they will be taking applications for seven members, three of whom will be required to have special training.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Many people, including Eli’s owners and the woman who dropped him off to the shelter, have said they want answers and have been anxiously awaiting this meeting to learn the outcome of the report.

For the investigation, the commission brought in a private investigator after Eli was mistakenly euthanized at the shelter last month. The shelter’s director has also been on leave during the investigation.

During the investigation, the shelter also came under more scrutiny after photos surfaced online showing what volunteers called unclean and unsafe living conditions for the animals.

One of the volunteers who spoke at the meeting thanked the commission for their recent attention to the shelter, noting that a positive change is needed, and they feel the steps they’re taking will help.

The volunteer also said while the surge of help from volunteers and community donations has been great, fixing the issues at the shelter is not a “one-and-done” need, and they will need consistent help to keep moving toward the goal of improvement.

This is a developing story, and WOWK 13 News will bring you more updates from the meeting as they become available.